New Hardy helipad nearly compete

The construction of a new helipad in Hardy is nearing completion.

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said the last of the concrete was poured last Tuesday morning and should be ready for use by the end of the week.

The city decided the helipad was needed to serve citizens better.

Before the helipad, medical helicopters would land in the park, which would require first responders first to clear all park visitors from the area.

The helipad is located along the Highway 63 truck route.

