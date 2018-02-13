Two arrested after drugs found near A-State campus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two arrested after drugs found near A-State campus

Arthur Branch (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Arthur Branch (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Deveta Hurst (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Deveta Hurst (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested two individuals Tuesday morning following a traffic stop that uncovered drugs near the campus of Arkansas State University.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer with the University Police Dept. at Arkansas State noticed a gray Dodge Durango running a stop sign at the intersection of Marion Berry Parkway and Johnson Ave.

The Durango then turned left before stopping at  2110 E. Matthews Ave.

According to the affidavit, the officer noticed the driver, 31-year-old Arthur Branch, "with slurred speech and sluggish to respond." The officer also stated he could "smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the car."

Branch told the officer he did not have his driver's license and explained that his ID was out of Missouri.

Following a search through Arkansas State University dispatch, the search uncovered that Branch had a suspended drivers license and that he was an active parolee with a search waiver on file.

The officer then talked to a second person in the vehicle, 29-year-old Deveta Hurst, and told her he planned to search the vehicle.

Hurst initially complained and struggled with the officer, "pulling away in an act of active resistance" before she was handcuffed.

A search of the interior compartment of the Durango uncovered three plastic sandwich bags containing crack cocaine. 

The officer then arrested Branch and Hurst, with an officer from the Jonesboro Police Dept. taking Hurst to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Branch was also taken to the detention center, but, according to the affidavit, refused to sign for his acknowledgment of rights. 

Evidence later showed that one bag contained 25 individually packaged pieces of cocaine, the second contained 26 pieces, and the third contained nine packaged pieces. Police also discovered $270 with Branch.

Police charged Branch with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A Felony and punishable with up to a $15,000 fine or up to six to 30 years in jail, as well as a parole violation, and several traffic violations.

Hurst also faces possession of controlled substances charges.

Both are set to make their next appearance in court on March 30.

