City of Tuckerman to close Tuckerman Living Center

The city of Tuckerman voted unanimously Tuesday in their city council meeting to close the Tuckerman Living Center by March 28.

According to Mayor David Dixon, the center can stay open with up to five or six residents living in the home.

However, as of Sat., Feb. 10, the center dropped to three residents.

According to Dixon, the March 28 deadline will give remaining residents time to relocate.

Dixon said the seven employees at the center will lose their jobs due to the closing.

The Crowley's Ridge Development Council initially agreed to take over the living center and break ground beside it for a new facility to be built.

However, due to difficulties, the groundbreaking has been delayed.

Dixon said even if the groundbreaking was done on March 1, would be a whole year before they could take over from the city and the city can not afford.

Dixon said he still wants the Living Center to come back and CRDC has assured them that this is not stopping them from starting and completing the project.

No word yet on when CRDC will break ground.

