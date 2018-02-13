Two arrested in Paragould gas station armed robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two arrested in Paragould gas station armed robbery

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould police arrested two men in connection with a gas station armed robbery that happened in January.

Paragould police Investigator Jack Hailey said two teens were arrested following the robbery at Murphy’s Gas Station, 2516 W Kingshighway.

Police are also looking for another man linked to the robbery, Hailey said.

The three suspects reportedly surrounded the clerk demanding money at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

