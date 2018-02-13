Summit held in Sharp County to fight opioid epidemic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Summit held in Sharp County to fight opioid epidemic

ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

An Opioid Education Prevention Summit was Tuesday at Ozarka College in Ash Flat as law enforcement and health units work together and fight the epidemic.

Those at the meeting discussed how opioids are affecting Sharp County. They also discussed how citizens and law enforcement can be a part of the solution.

The summit was hosted by the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Arkansas.

These classes are being offered through a grant from the Arkansas Division of Adult Aging and Behavioral Health Services in an effort to decrease overdose-related deaths in the state.

The institute will also be forming advisory councils in Sharp County.

“Where the community would help us on some community education and prevention programs to do with health literacy and the good Samaritan law, to make sure that everybody knows that if they see someone overdosing, don’t run, call 911,” Dr. Cheryl May, Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute director, said.

The more than 130 Sharp County first responders who went through training on naloxone, or Narcan, in December, got their kits Tuesday night.

Dr. May said it will take everyone’s cooperation to make sure the opioid addiction problem doesn’t continue to grow in Arkansas.

