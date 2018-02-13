Siloam Springs selected as finalist for Hulu show

One northwest Arkansas city made the small list of a new show featuring small towns in rural Arkansas.

According to a report from NBC affiliate KNWA, Siloam Springs made the Top 5 list for the show "Small Business Revolution."

If chosen, the city will receive $500,000 and business advice for local businesses in the downtown area.

Kelsey Howard, a member of Main Street Siloam Springs, said the town being chosen helps keep the city in a positive light and on an upward trend.

"There was a period when downtown, it was stagnant and there wasn't a whole lot going on, but now there are so many new businesses that are not just surviving, but thriving, and that's rare in downtown America," Howard said.

Now the town must wait for the rest of the country to decide who makes the show.

Voting for the towns can be done in an online competition.

