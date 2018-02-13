A Better Region 8 Guest Edition: Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A Better Region 8 Guest Edition: Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

Christie Matthews from the Jonesboro Radio Group and Danna Johnson are volunteers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Mid South they inviting you to be a part of the 20th Annual Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish on Friday on all of the Jonesboro Radio Group stations and KAIT.

Together, we can create life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses.  

The founders of Make-A-Wish weren't doctors and they couldn't prescribe medication or treatments. But they found a way to lift the spirits and determination of critically ill children, and thousands of supporters like you and I have continued their work. 

A wish has a positive impact on the well being of a family when they are facing some of their darkest days.

Your donation on Friday will help grant the wishes of children living right here in Northeast Arkansas.

There are three ways for you to give. Call 933-8800, Text WISH to 77000 to donate online, or give in person at one of our many roadblock locations in communities all across Region 8. 

There are 169 kids waiting to receive wishes in Arkansas, and 37 of those live right here in Northeast Arkansas.

The average wish costs $8,000 so we've got a lot of work to do!  

We know without a doubt that Northeast Arkansas has a heart for Make-A-Wish, and we invite you to be a part of the magic. 

Watch and Listen for the "Have-A-Heart Wish- A- Thon" this Friday on the Jonesboro Radio Group family of stations and KAIT. 

 Share the power of a wish and make this A Better Region 8! 

