City eyes acreage near Craighead Forest Park

The city of Jonesboro could soon own 40 more acres of land adjoining Craighead Forest Park.

Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said people have made their own off-road bike trails on the property for years.

The property, which is located on the northeast side of the park, is currently owned by Alec Farmer. Campbell said Farmer had planned to put the land up for auction, but now the city intends on buying it.

Campbell told Region 8 News the land appraised for an estimated $550,000, but the city intends on purchasing the land for $450,000.

Once the city buys the land, Campbell said people will still be able to ride their mountain bikes on it.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.