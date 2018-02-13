City purchases acreage near Craighead Forest Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City purchases acreage near Craighead Forest Park

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro now owns 40 more acres of land adjoining Craighead Forest Park.

Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said people have made their own off-road bike trails on the property for years.

On Tuesday night, the council approved the $450,000 purchase for the property, which was valued at $555,000.

The property, which is located on the northeast side of the park, was valued at $555,000 and was previously owned by Alec Farmer.

Campbell said people will still be able to ride their mountain bikes on the land.

