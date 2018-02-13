City purchases acreage near Craighead Forest Park

The city of Jonesboro now owns 40 more acres of land adjoining Craighead Forest Park.

Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said people have made their own off-road bike trails on the property for years.

On Tuesday night, the council approved the $450,000 purchase for the property, which was valued at $555,000.

The property, which is located on the northeast side of the park, was valued at $555,000 and was previously owned by Alec Farmer.

Campbell said people will still be able to ride their mountain bikes on the land.

