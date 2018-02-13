Number of flu related deaths continue to rise

Another 15 people died in the past week due to the flu.

According to the weekly report from the Arkansas Department of Health ending Feb. 10, 140 deaths were reported in Arkansas.

Of the 140 death, three were pediatric and 137 are among adults.The total last week was 125.

The report states since Oct. 1, 2017, over 43,000 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH’s online database by healthcare providers.

Here is the full report:

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.