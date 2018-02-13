Arkansas AG praises White House's recommendation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge commended the White House’s recommendation on Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

A news release stated Rutledge praised the Reforming Biopharmaceutical Pricing at Home and Abroad report.

Rutledge said three PBMs makes up 85% of the current market which means they have significant market power against manufacturers, health plans, and covered consumers.

She said local pharmacies are being forced to cover additional costs of rate changes that in turn impact their bottom line.

Rutledge said she will continue to aggressively investigate the PBMs responsible and request anyone harmed by the rate changes to contact her office.

