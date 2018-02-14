Missouri-Kansas economic border scuffle continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A health care operator's recent deal to move from Missouri to Kansas has reignited criticism of the economic border issue that has seen both states dish out millions to dozens of companies to move across the state line.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas is giving HCA Midwest Health about $3 million in tax breaks to move its headquarters 4 miles from Kansas City to Overland Park.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer works for the hospital chain. His spokesman says the deal was done before Colyer replaced the former governor and he didn't know it was in the works.

Critics of the border war say that trying to lure companies across the state line drains the tax base of both states while not creating any new net jobs.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

