Special election announced for AR Senate seat

A special election will be held for a former Arkansas senator's seat that pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

On Tuesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced May 22 as the special primary election day for the seat of Jake Files, the former Republican senator from Fort Smith. All eligible political parties will be allowed to run.

Another special election will be held on Aug. 14 to fill the District 8 seat.

According to KARK, Files announced his resignation in January after an FBI investigation.

You can read Hutchinson's full announcement here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.