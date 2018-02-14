Police say assault suspect asked wife: "How does it feel to be almost dead?"

A Jonesboro man has been charged with several felonies after a probable cause affidavit states he beat his wife with a curtain rod.

According to that affidavit, officers responded to 5000-block of Mt. Carmel Road after a woman said her husband was trying to kill her on Feb. 9.

When they arrived, the victim told them Dustin Heath Blake, 26, beat her legs with the rod during an argument.

The affidavit states Blake then kicked her across the room causing her to fall to the ground.

He also reportedly strangled her and asked her, “How does it feel to be almost dead? Next time you will be.”

The woman told officers she tried to leave but he wouldn't let her. When she tried, he broke a plastic pipe over her head.

Officers reported in the affidavit her injuries supported her story.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Blake with aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping-false imprisonment, and terroristic threatening. The judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor should he be released.

The judge also issued a no-contact order for the victim and their children, who were in the home at the time of the alleged assault.

Blake is due back in court March 30.

