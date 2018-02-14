Utility rates may go down for some Arkansans

Utility rates may be going down for some Arkansans.

According to KATV, when the corporate tax rate was recently cut from 35 to 21 percent utilities started doing the math.

Initial numbers were submitted on Monday, but the key figures are redacted.

The utilities call the calculations "highly sensitive protected information."

In 1986 the corporate tax rate was cut from 48 to 34 percent, and because utilities pass on the taxes they pay into the rates that you pay, a tax break for them turned into a rate decrease for ratepayers.

Click here to get the reaction from John Bethel, executive director of the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

