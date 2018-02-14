Man accused of stealing $2,500 in items

A man faces robbery and theft charges after being caught stealing from Walmart in Paragould.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Walmart employees saw David S. Finley, 30, of Marmaduke, grab items off the shelves and tried to leave the store without paying for them on Feb. 9.

The employees called the police and tried to get Finley to go with them to the back of the store. However, Finley ran out of the store.

He was caught outside by police officers and they placed him in custody.

Finley admitted to stealing from Walmart and that he had more items in his car.

He gave officers permission to search his car and they found items that totaled up to $2,500, which employees said belonged to Walmart.

Finley also told officers about other thefts he was involved in at other stores in Paragould.

A judge gave Finley a $10,000 cash-only bond.

