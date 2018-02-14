Valentine's fundraiser to focus on your sweetie and "sweet deals - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Valentine's fundraiser to focus on your sweetie and "sweet deals"

Two of the many paintings up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook) Two of the many paintings up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)
Auction items for the Cherry Valley steak dinner fundraiser include gorgeous pearl necklaces of many designs. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook) Auction items for the Cherry Valley steak dinner fundraiser include gorgeous pearl necklaces of many designs. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)
Probably not a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but you can bid on this herbicide at the Cherry Valley Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook) Probably not a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but you can bid on this herbicide at the Cherry Valley Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)
Black and white photographs are the highlight of this quilt up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook) Black and white photographs are the highlight of this quilt up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)
CHERRY VALLEY, AR (KAIT) -

Forget running store-to-store to shop for your Valentine. The Cherry Valley Food Pantry steak dinner and auction has your evening out covered.

The event happens from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the Hut, next door to the First Baptist Church in Cherry Valley.

Proceeds benefit the Cherry Valley Food Pantry which serves families in need of food each month. Tickets for the event are $20 for a steak, baked potato, salad, dessert, and drink.

"Our desserts are incredible," Joan Ball, executive director of the Cherry Valley Food Pantry said. "There are lots of good cooks in this area and you won't believe what they can create!"

In addition to the food, volunteers have coordinated an auction.

From beauty products to herbicide to a historical homemade quilt, you can find a wide array of items up-for-bid. Silent and live auctions of goods and services from area merchants will be a highlight of the evening.

Cross County history is documented on one hand-stitched quilt, complete with black and white photographs of the area. There's jewelry, A-State memorabilia, large canvas artwork, and even chairs included in the auction.  

To find out more about the dinner and auction, go to the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Facebook page.

