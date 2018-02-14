Valentine's fundraiser to focus on your sweetie and "sweet deals"

Black and white photographs are the highlight of this quilt up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)

Probably not a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but you can bid on this herbicide at the Cherry Valley Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)

Auction items for the Cherry Valley steak dinner fundraiser include gorgeous pearl necklaces of many designs. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)

Two of the many paintings up-for-bid at the Cherry Valley Food Pantry Valentine's Day steak dinner and auction. (Source: Cherry Valley Food Pantry via Facebook)

Forget running store-to-store to shop for your Valentine. The Cherry Valley Food Pantry steak dinner and auction has your evening out covered.

The event happens from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the Hut, next door to the First Baptist Church in Cherry Valley.

Proceeds benefit the Cherry Valley Food Pantry which serves families in need of food each month. Tickets for the event are $20 for a steak, baked potato, salad, dessert, and drink.