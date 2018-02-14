2 dead after shooting at North Little Rock plant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 dead after shooting at North Little Rock plant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Authorities say two people are dead after a shooting at the L'Oreal USA Maybelline plant in North Little Rock early Wednesday morning.

According to KATV, police were called out to the 11500-block of Maybelline Road just after 3:00 a.m for shots fired.

Police say two people were found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

