2 dead after shooting at North Little Rock plant

Authorities say two people are dead after a shooting at the L'Oreal USA Maybelline plant in North Little Rock early Wednesday morning.

According to KATV, police were called out to the 11500-block of Maybelline Road just after 3:00 a.m for shots fired.

Police say two people were found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

