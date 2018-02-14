Deadly AR plant shooting ruled murder-suicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police say the deaths of two people outside of an Arkansas cosmetics factory appear to be a murder-suicide.

North Little Rock police say 19-year-old Chasity Denise Cannady and 32-year-old Jim Gilot were found shot to death early Wednesday in the parking lot of the factory just outside Little Rock.

Investigators believe that Gilot shot Cannady before shooting himself.

According to police, Cannady worked at the plant. Police say Gilot had been an employee there too, though officers are not yet sure whether he was still working there at the time of his death.

The factory makes products such as mascara, eye shadow and lip glosses under the Maybelline and L'Oreal brands, as well as high-end cosmetics for other luxury brands.

