Police investigate video of brutal fight between AR teens

A video with over 600,000 Facebook views reportedly shows two teens engaged in a violent fight.

According to KATV, the video shows two teens from Booneville High School having an altercation but it quickly escalates from throwing punches to body slamming one another.

One of the boy's in the video shows him getting kicked in the face and then in the next frame he's lying unconscious on the ground.

Booneville School District Superintendent Scotty Pierce told the news station no disciplinary action can be taken because the fight did not happen on school grounds.

The parents of the two boys have been notified.

The video is now in the police department's hands and is being used as part of their investigation.

