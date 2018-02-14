Agriculture a leading industry for drones

Drones are a common tool used in many industries and drone technology is beginning to take off for farmers.

In a report by WSET, a farmer describes how drones have helped him survey his farmland.

Carl Belcher has an artificial knee, and the drone helps him cover his 60-acre farm.

WSET also reported agriculture is one of the leading industries incorporating drones.

To read more about why and find out how some farmers will soon have access to drones, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.