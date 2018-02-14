Independence Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspected arson

The Independence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected arson.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the Charlotte and Cord Fire Departments, along with the sheriff's office, responded to a mobile home fire around 1:30 Wednesday morning on Shamrock Lane in Cord.

Two people were found at the home.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other person was arrested and charges are pending.

The sheriff did not release the identity of the suspect pending formal charges from the prosecutor.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.