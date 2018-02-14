Man facing charges in suspected arson

A man is now facing charges in connection with a suspected arson earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the Charlotte and Cord Fire Departments, along with the sheriff's office, responded to a mobile home fire around 1:30 Wednesday morning on Shamrock Lane in Cord.

Two people were found at the home.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. That victim was released from the ICU by Friday morning, according to the sheriff.

The suspect, Robert Watkins, has been charged with aggravated assault right now.

Sheriff Stephens said more charges are expected, though, as the investigation into the fire continues.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.