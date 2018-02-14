Facebook Live stream leads to jailer's arrest for contraband

A live stream from a juvenile detention officer's cell phone now has the jailer facing charges.

Independence County sheriff's investigators were called to the White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 10.

The call was in reference to corrections officer caught supplying contraband, specifically a cell phone, to inmates.

Deputy Bret Ward met with a staff member who said someone called them to say they were watching a live stream on Facebook of inmates in the facility.

A search was conducted at the facility and juveniles and staff were interviewed.

The phone was located and it was discovered that it belonged to Josh Heath, a jailer at the facility.

Based on information from an administrator and other employees, Heath reportedly lied about where his phone was before finally turning it over.

Heath was taken into custody for furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

His phone was taken into evidence as well as two pieces of paper which contained names of inmates and requests from the inmates for the jailer to perform, Ward stated in his report.

On Feb. 1, Detective Aaron Moody stated in the report that charges have been filed against Heath as well as two juveniles.

