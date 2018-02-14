Parolee faces many new charges, including arson

A man already on parole is back in jail after investigators received a call about a fire.

Michael Roy Thompson, 49, of Mountain Home was on parole when he was accused of starting a fire near a structure in the 700-block of Buzzard Roost Cutoff Tuesday evening.

According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, Thompson and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening.

When they came back to the residence, the woman hid in the woods because she was afraid of Thompson. The man was then accused of breaking into the woman's vehicle, causing damage.

The woman and another woman living at the residence reported seeing Thompson setting fire to what was later determined to be a plastic tote near the shed. The pair then called 911 about the fire.

The shed was not damaged.

Thompson fled from the residence in a vehicle before deputies arrived, Montgomery stated. He was stopped a short time later by Mountain Home police officers on the Highway 62/412 bypass.

During the investigation, the man's girlfriend also accused Thompson of assaulting her the previous evening and that she had sustained injuries during the incident. Montgomery stated there "was evidence present to substantiate that complaint."

While Thompson being moved to and from the Baxter County Detention Center, the man ran from officers toward Hickory Street. He was pursued by a jailer and two deputies before being caught a short distance away.

The jailer received minor injuries during the apprehension and was treated at a local hospital.

Thompson, who was on parole since Dec. 29, 2017, now faces more charges including:

Arson – felony

Breaking or entering – felony

Escape in the first degree – felony

Criminal mischief in the first degree – misdemeanor

Domestic battery in the third degree – misdemeanor

Bond for the new charges was set at $12,500. However, Montgomery stated it is likely Thompson will have a no bond hold placed on him for violating parole.

He will appear in circuit court on Thursday.

The man has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center a total of 9 times since 2007, according to the sheriff.

