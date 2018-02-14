JPD: Sex offender told victim he "could not stop thinking about her"

A convicted sex offender could be heading to prison after police say he contacted his victim to say he "could not stop thinking about her."

In 2014, William Aaron Bradley Wilson admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in the dressing room of a local department store and recording it. A judge sentenced Wilson to 120 days in jail and placed him on 5-years probation for sexual assault and child pornography.

The judge also ordered Wilson to have no contact with the victim “in any way.”

On Monday, Feb. 12, the victim’s mother reported to police that Wilson had been contacting her daughter, who is now 16, by phone and Facebook Messenger.

According to court documents, Wilson told the girl he was “sorry and could not stop thinking about her.”

When questioned by police, Wilson denied the phone number used to call the girl belonged to him. However, Detective Jacob Daffron stated Caller ID listed the name as William Wilson.

Daffron also stated in the probable cause affidavit that the Facebook page Wilson used to contact the girl was not registered with the Jonesboro Police Department. As a registered sex offender, he must register all social media accounts with local law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Wilson appeared via Skype before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge him with failure to comply with reporting requirements, a Class C felony. If convicted, Wilson could be sentenced to 3-10 years in prison and fined not more than $10,000.

Wilson is also charged with violating a no-contact order, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,500.

Boling set Wilson’s bond at $75,000. He will be arraigned on March 30.

