Uncertainties discussed at agribusiness conference

There may be a lot of questions surrounding one of the top industries in Northeast Arkansas but it should not stop people from being positive about its future, a speaker told a group of farmers and agricultural leaders Wednesday.

Arkansas State University hosted their 24th annual Agribusiness Conference on Wednesday.

One of the hot topics of the day was uncertainty surrounding the farming industry.

But, Roby Brock, CEO of Talk Business & Politics, said his message for farmers was a message of optimism.

Though he did acknowledge tough times the agricultural community is facing, Brock said this is just a cycle the industry has to get through.

Brock said the biggest concern for farmers right now is two-fold.

It includes the uncertainty in Congress on the farm bill and the dip in farm income Arkansas has seen over the last five years.

But, Brock said farmers can work through those obstacles.

“Really my message was trying to instill a little optimism,” Brock said. “Things can get better and there’s a lot of stuff happening in the world of agriculture and there’s a lot of opportunities to make things happen.”

Arkansas State Professor of Agricultural Economics Bert Greenwalt said the new tax law passed last December was also in discussion, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Greenwalt said there were more than 400 people at the general session Wednesday, and that the event is something that officials look forward to each year.

