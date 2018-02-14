A-State hosts first Black History Month Museum

Students and staff members posed as statues for Arkansas State University’s first Black History Month Museum.

Historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson, and Duke Ellington filled the Carl R. Reng Student Union.

But it was the lesser-known figures that Student Conduct Coordinator Brittany Dawson said make this event so important.

“You always hear about those same key people, so it’s good to highlight some people we don’t always hear about,” Dawson said. “It’s good to highlight some history that is here in Arkansas, as well as some global things that we don’t necessarily know about.”

Dawson said they got a late start planning this year, so she’s already brainstorming bigger and better ideas for next year’s museum, including more participants and a new location.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.