ADH sets up walk-in clinic times after Hepatitis A exposure at restaurant

Clay County and Arkansas health officials will be hosting a series of walk-in clinics over the next few days to give vaccinations to people who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A while eating at a local restaurant last month.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the clinics will be held:

Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corning and Piggott locations of the Clay County Health Unit.

Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corning location.

Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corning location.

Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corning location.

The Corning location is at 301 North Missouri Ave., while the Piggott location is at 1009 South Garfield Ave., officials said in the announcement. People can call 870-857-6281 for the Corning office and 870-598-5719 for the Piggott office for more information.

People are being asked to contact their local healthcare provider or go to the clinics if they have not been vaccinated for Hepatitis A.

On Wednesday, state health officials began warning of a possible Hepatitis A exposure after a Taco Bell employee in Corning tested positive for the virus.

In a statement Wednesday, officials asked that anyone who has eaten food at the restaurant between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7, 2018 and is having symptoms should call their doctor immediately.

Also, officials said they believe there is no known risk for anyone who ate at the restaurant after Feb. 7 at this time.

There are no specific treatments available once a person gets the virus, officials say.

However, the virus can be prevented by vaccination or through getting immune globulin medicine.

The medicine, officials say, includes antibodies from people who are immune to the virus and is effective if a person receives it within two weeks of exposure. If a person at the restaurant on Feb. 1, they would need to get medical help by Feb. 15.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A are fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, joint pain, clay-colored bowel movements or jaundiced skin.

The virus, which can cause people to be sick within two to seven weeks of exposure, can also be transmitted to other people up to two weeks before and a week after the symptoms happen, officials say.

The Clay County Health Unit in Piggott will have immune globulin and Hepatitis A vaccine medicine available for people, upon request with an appointment or after Feb. 15.

People can call 870-598-3390 for more information on getting the medicine.

