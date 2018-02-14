ADH warns of Hepatitis A exposure at restaurant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ADH warns of Hepatitis A exposure at restaurant

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, officials are warning of a possible Hepatitis A exposure after a Taco Bell employee in Corning tested positive for the virus. 

In a statement, officials asked that anyone who has eaten food at the restaurant between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7, 2018 and is having symptoms should call their doctor immediately. 

Also, officials said they believe there is no known risk for anyone who ate at the restaurant after Feb. 7 at this time. 

There are no specific treatments available once a person gets the virus, officials say. 

However, the virus can be prevented by vaccination or through getting immune globulin medicine. 

The medicine, officials say, includes antibodies from people who are immune to the virus and is effective if a person receives it within two weeks of exposure. If a person at the restaurant on Feb. 1, they would need to get medical help by Feb. 15. 

The symptoms of Hepatitis A are fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, joint pain, clay-colored bowel movements or jaundiced skin.

The virus, which can cause people to be sick within two to seven weeks of exposure, can also be transmitted to other people up to two weeks before and a week after the symptoms happen, officials say.   

The Clay County Health Unit in Piggott will have immune globulin and Hepatitis A vaccine medicine available for people, upon request with an appointment or after Feb. 15. 

People can call 870-598-3390 for more information on getting the medicine.

