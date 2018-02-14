Health Department warns of Hepatitis A exposure at restaurant

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, officials are warning of a possible Hepatitis A exposure after a Taco Bell employee in Corning tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, officials asked that anyone who has eaten food at the restaurant between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7, 2018 and is having symptoms should call their doctor immediately.

There are no specific treatments available once a person gets the virus, officials say.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android