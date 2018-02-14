A-State's Michael Carr Earns SBC Weekly Honor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (2/14/18) – Arkansas State junior pole vaulter Michael Carr was named Sun Belt Conference Indoor Male Athlete of the Week for his performance last week, the league office announced Wednesday.

Carr was over 5.31m (17-05.00) in the pole vault to break into the historic top-10 marks in program history. His mark was the best an A-State athlete since Adam Sarafian cleared 5.35m (17-06.50) in 2007. Carr enters the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships with personal bests in each of the last three meets and holds the best mark among league athletes. He ranks 24th nationally.

A-State is gearing up for the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships that begin Monday in Birmingham. The championships will air on ESPN3.