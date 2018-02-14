Authorities investigate cattle deaths in Greene County

Greene County authorities want to find out why a farmer has lost six cows in the past several weeks. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Authorities in Greene County are attempting to find out why a farmer lost six cows in the past several weeks and are asking for help from the public for information.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, John Lane has a farm on Greene County Road 618 near Highway 34 West. Of the six cows, two of the cows were found dead Wednesday morning.

A farm worker who works with Lane told deputies that they recently saw at least six dogs in nearby woods. Since then, deputies have increased their patrols to locate the dogs and see if they are owned by anyone.

"We're trying to find who owns them because there could be liability issues here when you start killing livestock," Greene County Sheriff David Carter said. "Everyone is responsible for their dogs or their animals so there could be some liability issues here."

Carter said authorities take livestock cases seriously in Greene County. There have not been calls from other farmers about problems with dogs in recent weeks.

However, Carter said people can call the sheriff's office in Paragould to report if an animal is killed by livestock.

