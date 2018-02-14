Teacher arrested on sexual assault allegations

Police have arrested a Palestine-Wheatley High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Officers arrested Kenneth E. Prentice, 52, of Palestine Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Palestine Police Department, Prentice’s arrest stems from a statement made by a juvenile victim.

Due to the victim’s age, Chief Bradshaw said they could not release the full report.

Prentice was taken to the St. Francis County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault. He was released four hours later after posting a $50,000 bond.

The school district’s online contract list identifies Prentice as a non-certified in-school suspension teacher.

Superintendent Jon Estes told Region 8 News:

“I assure you all appropriate steps are being taken. Nothing is more important to me and Mr. Cannon than the safety of our students. I’m sure you understand, due to protected privacy concerns, I cannot go into specifics.”

