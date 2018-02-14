Lawmakers get sexual harassment training

At least 88 members of the Arkansas House participated in a sexual harassment training session Wednesday at the Capitol in Little Rock. (Source: KARK-TV)

A training program held Wednesday at the Arkansas State Capitol helped provide lawmakers with information about sexual harassment and its impact on the workplace.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, state House members signed up to take the one-hour voluntary prevention training program during four sessions.

A pair of lawmakers, Reps. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro and LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello, told the television station that the program was beneficial and helped them to get educated.

"This is something that is of great interest to everyone to make sure that, even unintentionally, they don't do something that would reflect unfavorably upon them. This type of training will help prevent that," Tosh said.

"It wasn't just sexual harassment. It was harassment in general and there are a lot of different categories that even as an attorney, we need to be reminded about, discrimination in lots of ways in the employment area," Burch said.

At least a dozen lawmakers will be participating in the training, which is being taught by a Little Rock law firm, next week, KARK reported.

