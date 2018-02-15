Mother outraged over sons' arrest for wearing military-style vests

A Central Arkansas mother is outraged after her sons were charged with disorderly conduct and suspended from school for wearing "military-style vests."

According to KARK, police say the students "needed to be charged" and the wardrobe the two brothers picked out is out of line.

While the mother agrees the vest is not appropriate, she does not agree with the decision to arrest her sons.

Kerri Evans, mother of the suspended students, said, "It was silly. I would've told him not to take it, absolutely."

Evans says she knows her boys made a mistake and would have supported disciplinary action but says charges are unnecessary.

Cabot Police Sgt. Shane Moore says the students did not have any weapons but says the sight of them wearing the vests was alarming for students and staff.

Moore says the best decision was to arrest the students.

