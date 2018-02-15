Man seriously hurt when truck overturns

A Missouri man was seriously hurt when his pick up truck overturned in Butler County.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, George L. Wright, 62, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado north on Missouri Highway AA Thursday.

Around 10 a.m., he got to Butler County Road 614, ran off the road and overturned.

The report states the Dudley, MO man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

An ambulance took him to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The truck was totaled in the crash.

