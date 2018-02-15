First hemp-based company comes to Arkansas

The state of Arkansas has seen it's first hemp-based CBD business startup since the Arkansas Industrial Hemp Act was passed.

Matthew Kane and his mother started to research CBDs in Colorado, where he has lived for the past few years.

But now, Kane is coming back to the Natural State to sell his product which he says promotes health and wellness and is an alternative to painkillers, according to KATV.

They have created products such as balms, creams, and drops that help to relieve pain.

The CBD oil that is used in the products is tested by the batch.

Kane says it was a personal experience that caused him to look into the new venture.

"Mom is an avid runner...I got her on CBDs for her knee because she was looking at having to get a knee replacement," Kane said. He added that the CBDs helped so well that they decided to create the business.

