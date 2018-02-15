AR parents want safety procedures applied on active school shootings

The Little Rock School District received numerous calls from parents wanting to know about the safety of their own children in the event of a school shooting.

Those questions come following a deadly shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday.

According to KATV, they are protocols in place, including the A.D.D. procedure which stands for avoid, deny, and defend.

In addition both Little Rock police and fire and metro EMS all partner with Little Rock schools to train staff on safety procedures, which in turn is taught to students.

Students are also being taught to assess the situation and look at ways to escape a building in the event of an active shooter.

