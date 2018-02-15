Area lawmakers react to deadly school shooting

Lawmakers from around Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri are reacting to the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman released this statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

My heart breaks for all those impacted by the #StonemanShooting. It is a senseless act of violence. I join with so many others in praying for and grieving with them. Grateful to the heroic first responders amid this tragedy. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill posted this statement on Facebook.

On Wednesday, a former student opened fire at a school in Parkland, Florida where he killed 17 people. Nikolas Cruz been charged with 17 counts of murder.

