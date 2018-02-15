Area lawmakers react to deadly school shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Area lawmakers react to deadly school shooting

Sen. John Boozman (Source: U.S. Senate) Sen. John Boozman (Source: U.S. Senate)
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Lawmakers from around Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri are reacting to the deadly school shooting in Florida.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman released this statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill posted this statement on Facebook.

On Wednesday, a former student opened fire at a school in Parkland, Florida where he killed 17 people. Nikolas Cruz been charged with 17 counts of murder.

