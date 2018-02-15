Family begs parole board to keep killer behind bars

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Pulaski County firefighter is up for parole.

But that firefighter's family tells KATV they begged the Arkansas Parole Board on Wednesday to keep him behind bars.

Volunteer firefighter Jason Adams, 29, was killed in 2016 while he was responding to a medical call where a man was having a seizure.

When Adams arrived Mark Pruitt, 49, ended up shooting Adams. Pruitt told investigators that he thought Adams was an intruder.

In March 2017, Pruitt was sentenced to eight years in prison for the subsequent death of Adams.

Adams grandmother, Carrie Adams, says Pruitt has not been in jail long enough.

"I will be here fighting every time he's out for parole," Adams said while fighting back tears. "I will be here to try to keep him in even if it's just one day longer."

Pruitt will now go before the parole board next month after his hearing was differed since his attorney was not able to be at his scheduled meeting.

