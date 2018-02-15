Getting active key after having heart attack - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Getting active key after having heart attack

After having a heart attack, lifestyle changes are key to prolonging your life.

According to the American Heart Association, depending on how badly your heart was damaged you may need to make drastic changes.

Some lifestyle changes include avoiding tobacco, becoming more active, and making good nutrition choices.

