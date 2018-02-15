School to close Friday due to excessive illness

A school district will not be in session for a couple of days as officials battle illness.

The Batesville School District announced on their Facebook page Thursday that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 19. The closure also includes the preschool.

The post cites "excessive illness" among students and faculty as the cause.

Superintendent Michael Hester tells Region 8 News 57 staff members called in sick Thursday which is about 20 percent of his staff. He also says 400 to 500 students have called in sick this week.

"We will be disinfecting all buildings tomorrow and this weekend, please help us out with this and do not send students to school who are still showing symptoms of illness,” the post also stated.

Friday will be counted as an AMI day. Monday is counted as a holiday, President's Day.

All activities after school and this weekend will still be held as regularly scheduled.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All Rights Reserved.