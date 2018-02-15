High-tech homes not impenetrable, experts warn

Could all the convenience of smart gadgets also put your family at risk? Whether its a phone, a printer, a camera, or a TV, our privacy is only as good as our weakest device.

Eva Velasquez with Identity Theft Resource Center says online Bluetooth and wifi-connected devices can potentially collect sensitive data.

"It indicates when you're home and when you're not. It can indicate that you have a set schedule," Velasquez said. "It can indicate that you are gone for a long period of time. That's valuable information for someone who is collecting data on you."

Velasquez adds that now is a good time to review privacy policies because they can change when you upgrade an app or appliance.

