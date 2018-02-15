Report: Arrest made in AR school shooting threat

An arrest was made this week as sheriff's investigators look into a possible school shooting threat.

According to KARK, a news release from Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork stated the sheriff’s office and the Mammoth Spring Police Department learned Tuesday of an active shooter situation.

It was scheduled to take place at Mammoth Spring schools on Valentine’s Day.

Roork said the threat was removed and a person was arrested Tuesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time.

No names are being released.

