New steel processing plant to be built in Mississippi County

Union Partners announced plans Thursday to build a new steel processing facility on the Osceola campus of Big River Steel.

A formal groundbreaking is expected in the first quarter of 2018.

In a press release issued to Region 8 News, Union Partners plan to install the latest innovations in technology and processes to enable real-time collaboration between their new operations and Big River Steel.

The new plant is expected to be located directly adjacent to Big River’s Flex Mill™.

The release states the plant and will include both slitting and multi-blanking lines in a new build-to-suit facility expandable to 258,000 square feet.

