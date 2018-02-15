"Unwanted" Valentine's Day visitor charged with indecent exposure

Jonesboro police cited a man with indecent exposure after a woman said she sighted him pleasuring himself in front of her home.

Just after midnight, Wednesday, Feb. 14, a 28-year-old woman reported an "unwanted person" standing outside her apartment.

She told responding officers she heard a knock on her door and when she looked outside, she saw a man standing beside her vehicle with his pants unbuttoned.

The woman told police “his penis [was] hanging out and [he] appeared to be pleasuring himself.”

When the man saw her, according to the incident report, “he ran toward her, but she was able to shut the door.”

The woman’s husband told investigators that when she shut the door, the suspect “tried to open the door by turning the doorknob. But, since it was locked, the suspect was unable to get in.”

Other officers called to the scene found a man matching the suspect’s description on Melrose Avenue and stopped him.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Aaron Earl Ritchie of Lake City, told police he was “walking home from a friend’s and had not been knocking on anyone’s door.”

“I observed [Ritchie] had his pants unbuttoned and was visibly nervous,” Officer Calvin Newman stated in the incident report.

Another officer escorted the victim to Newman’s location and she reportedly identified Ritchie as the man who was standing in front of her home, masturbating. The woman’s husband told police that Ritchie was the “same guy that tried to open their door.”

Newman arrested Ritchie and booked him in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, indecent exposure, and public sexual indecency.

After reviewing the case, Detective Chad Hogard amended the burglary charge to criminal trespass.

Ritchie was cited and given a Feb. 21 court date.

He remains in the CCDC.

