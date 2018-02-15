Arkansas lawmaker: Deal reached on concealed gun training

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker says he won't push for a measure easing a requirement for concealed handgun trainers during this year's session after the governor said he supports delaying the mandate's deadline so the issue can be addressed later.



Republican Sen. Trent Garner said Thursday he'll drop his proposal removing the requirement that concealed carry instructors offer both the regular training and the enhanced training under an expanded concealed handgun law approved last year.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he supports changing Arkansas State Police rules to push back the deadline until after next year's session.



Garner said he'd also been assured the issue would be on the agenda if a special session is called before next year's regular session. The agreement was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

