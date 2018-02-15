Fire reported on school grounds, students evacuated

Students have been evacuated following a fire on school grounds in Walnut Ridge.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, the fire was caused by a blown transformer behind the middle school.

Mayor Charles Snapp says a pole blew down and hit the transformer. It then caught fire.

Snapp says the middle school was impacted by smoke drifting over to the building. Students have been evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Students can be picked up at the gym or community center on Southern Avenue. They must be signed out by a parent before they are allowed to leave.

Bus routes will run as normal.

Entergy has shut power off to the building as a precaution.

