"Campus for a Cure" helps to educate about breast cancer

Young adults in Region 8 are working to fight breast cancer with those who suffer from it.

“Campus for a Cure” took place on Arkansas State University’s campus in Jonesboro on Thursday.

Students were set up in the main lobby of the Student Union to educate people about this year’s Race for the Cure and register them to run.

Jack Baran, a senior and public relations major, said it’s also about enlightening people.

“What we’re doing,” Baran said. “We’re trying to include faculty, students and staff here on the campus of Arkansas State. Because the Race for the Cure is actually on the campus of Arkansas State. So, we’re trying to increase awareness right here on our own university.”

Candace Cooper, the co-chair for the 2018 Race for the Cure, said last year’s race was larger than people had anticipated.

“Last year, it was a huge success,” Cooper said. “I think they planned on us having 2,000 people and we ended up having over 4,000 people and raised over $400,000. So, not only the money that’s raised through that, but also the education that comes for our area. Because Northeast Arkansas has the highest rate of breast cancer and also fatalities from breast cancer. So, we’re reaching areas that need help.”

Cooper said they changed the date of the race this year to allow more students to be involved.

“We’ve actually moved the race this year,” Cooper said. “The race was the first week in May last year. We moved it to April so the students would be on campus because we knew that support was special for our race. We run right through the middle of campus. We’ll have fraternities and sororities decorating their houses. We have talent in front of the houses entertaining racers on the race route. The football team is going to be helping with some of the survivor events. In fact, the whole athletic program will be helping with the race this year. We’re just so grateful for the support that ASU gives us.”

Baran said he’s involved to help people fight this battle.

“Personally, I think this is a really good thing to be involved in,” Baran said. “Cause nobody should have to worry about how they’re going to pay to get an exam. Or somebody shouldn’t have to worry about that they’re not going to have any support. And what we can do is fight the battle with them. We can be there next to them or we can be there in honor of them.”

Baran said once people are aware of the event, he believes they’ll want to get involved.

“I think we just need to get the word out,” Baran said. “Especially here on campus. We just want everybody to be involved and we appreciate the administration for being really supportive of anything that students bring to campus.”

Cooper said everyone can support this race.

“I think everyone has been touched by breast cancer,” Cooper said. “And so, these young students aren’t excluded from that. Parents, aunts, everyone has been touched so it’s special to so many. Even the group in the small class we’ve been working with. Everyone had someone who was special to them whose been touched by breast cancer. A woman is a mother, a sister, a friend. Those are strong connections for everyone. And young and old, you now, you love your mamma so I think it involves everyone. Everyone can get behind this race. Everyone can support this race.”

This is the second year for the Race for the Cure on A-State’s campus.

The race will take place in April.

